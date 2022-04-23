2010 Thirumangalam mishap: Madras HC upholds order granting Rs 1 crore compensation to victim's kin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently confirmed an order passed by the Madurai Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directing payment of Rs 1.05 crore compensation to the family of a woman, who died in a road accident in 2010.

The family, which lived in Canada, had come to Trivandrum for a vacation in July 2010. When they were returning on July 28, their car met with an accident on Thirumangalam four way road in Madurai when a 10-wheeled truck took a sudden right turn blocking the road.

While all passengers in the car suffered injuries in the accident, the woman, Jessie John, died during treatment. Her husband and children had filed a petition before the Tribunal seeking compensation, which passed an order on December 19, 2017, that a compensation of Rs 1.05 crore be paid to the family.

Challenging the Tribunal's decision, appeals were filed by the insurance companies of the two vehicles involved. Hearing the said appeals, a Bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and N Sathish Kumar observed that a perusal of the Motor Vehicles Inspector's report would show that the car had hit the middle of the lorry and the entire front portion of the car had been damaged.

"This by itself will demonstrate that the negligence on the part of the lorry driver was definitely more than the negligence on the part of the car driver. The Tribunal has considered the evidence in the right perspective and had apportioned the negligence at 70 per cent (on the truck) and 30 per cent (on the car)," the judges noted and dismissed both appeals.