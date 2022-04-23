CB-CID to take over custodial death probe, three cops suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The probe into the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old, V Vignesh, at the Secretariat Colony police station on Tuesday has been transferred to the CB-CID, according to a press release from the TN DGP office.

After a magisterial inquiry, was ordered on Tuesday, three police personnel have been suspended. As per the press release, the three suspended personnel are Greater Chennai Police control room SI Puzham Perumal, Secretariat Colony constable Ponraj and Deepak from Home Guards.

The developments came a day after the Deputy Commissioner of Kilpauk police district filed a report with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

On Monday night, while the police were conducting a vehicle check near Kellys at Purasawalkam, they took Vignesh and another man into custody for allegedly possessing machetes and half kg of ganja. The next morning, while both were having breakfast, Vignesh allegedly threw up and started having seizures.

Police rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Despite treatment, Vignesh died in the afternoon.

‘Possession of ganja’

On Monday night, while the police were conducting a vehicle check at Purasawalkam, they took Vignesh and another man into custody for allegedly possessing machetes and half kg of ganja