Coimbatore police to rehabilitate first-time offenders

Sources said data about first time offenders in all police stations limits in Coimbatore city will be collected and segregated by needs

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To prevent first-time petty offenders from turning habitual offenders, Coimbatore city police will start a programme to guide them and impart them skills for a better life.

Towards this end, police will work with social welfare department, department of employment and NGOs, to educate and and give first time offenders skill development training.  

"Due to circumstances, many youth,  including juveniles, indulge in criminal activities. Many of them want to shed the criminal image  but are struggling to find an opportunity to lead a better life. The programme would help them not to get involved in any offence again," said city police commissioner Pradip Kumar.

Sources said data about first time offenders in all police stations limits in Coimbatore city will be collected and segregated by needs like education opportunities, financial assistance for self entrepreneurship and skill development training.

"We can identify the beneficiaries and the remaining works will be done with the help of stakeholder departments. The plan is under discussion right now. It will take some time for execution", said an officer.

"We would not interfere in their trial. Outside of the existing cases, we plan to work for them, he added. The Coimbatore district police initiated a similar project in September 2021 and around 100 youths were given training when they were on bail.

In January 2021, the Coimbatore prison authorities introduced a project Pattam to separate first-time remanded offenders and train them in skill development to prevent them from falling into a life of crime.

