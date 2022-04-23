STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glass-bottom boat launched at Tharuvaikulam beach in Thoothukudi

Riders on the boat could get a glimpse of the pristine beauty of coral reefs, ornamental fishes, sea sponges, algae, sea cucumber, varieties of chunks, seagrasses, etc.

A trap fishing cage tethered to coral reef underwater in Gulf of Mannar

A trap fishing cage tethered to coral reef underwater in Gulf of Mannar. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GoMBRT) has launched a glass-bottom boat at the Tharuvaikulam beach to promote ecotourism. Riders on the boat could get a glimpse of the pristine beauty of coral reefs, ornamental fishes, sea sponges, algae, sea cucumber, varieties of chunks, seagrasses, etc, of the Gulf of Mannar coast for a stretch of 2.5 km from the shore.

Eco-development committee (EDC) president Amaladasan inaugurated the ecotourism at Tharuvaikulam beach in the presence of the eco-development officer Ganesalingam, Gulf of Mannar forest ranger R Raghuvaran and other officials. The eco-tourism facilities were constructed on the advice of Wildlife warden and director Bakan Jagadish Suthakar.

Snorkelling and scuba diving is also available there for the tourists, Raghuvaran said. The ecotourism glass-bottom boat will be operated by the eco-development committee members. Tourists can pre-book their arrivals at +91 86810 20780.

