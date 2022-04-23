KN Ramajayam murder: Madras HC-constituted SIT says it will zero in on accused soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Madras High Court barely two months ago, informed the court that it has achieved a breakthrough in the sensational abduction and murder of KN Ramajayam, younger brother of DMK minister KN Nehru.

“We have unearthed new clues and will be able to zero in on the accused soon,” State public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, representing the SIT, said. Jinnah said 198 people, including police officials who were in the service at the time, were questioned.

A cash reward of Rs 50 lakh was also announced for persons who give valuable information about the accused, the prosecutor said. A sealed status report was submitted to the court. Justice V Bharathidasan adjourned the hearing to June 10.

On February 9, the court ordered the constitution of the SIT to probe the case. The court passed the order since the CBI admitted that it could not zero in on any motive behind the murder. On March 29, 2012, Ramajayam went missing. Subsequently, his body was found strapped with tape on the bank of Cauvery river at Kallanai Road in Tiruchy.