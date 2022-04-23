STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

KN Ramajayam murder: Madras HC-constituted SIT says it will zero in on accused soon

“We have unearthed new clues and will be able to zero in on the accused soon,” State public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, representing the SIT, said.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

K N Nehru along with his supporters arriving at the Tiruchy General Hospital to see his slain brother Ramajayam (2012 file photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Madras High Court barely two months ago, informed the court that it has achieved a breakthrough in the sensational abduction and murder of KN Ramajayam, younger brother of DMK minister KN Nehru.

“We have unearthed new clues and will be able to zero in on the accused soon,” State public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, representing the SIT, said. Jinnah said 198 people, including police officials who were in the service at the time, were questioned. 

A cash reward of Rs 50 lakh was also announced for persons who give valuable information about the accused, the prosecutor said. A sealed status report was submitted to the court. Justice V Bharathidasan adjourned the hearing to June 10. 

On February 9, the court ordered the constitution of the SIT to probe the case. The court passed the order since the CBI admitted that it could not zero in on any motive behind the murder. On March 29, 2012, Ramajayam went missing. Subsequently, his body was found strapped with tape on the bank of Cauvery river at Kallanai Road in Tiruchy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court KN Nehru DMK KN Ramajayam murder
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp