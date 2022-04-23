Man, wife held for sexual assault on minor girl

DHARMAPURI: A POCSO case has been booked against a husband and wife for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl near Dharmapuri.
Police said the 16-year-old girl was residing near Dharmapuri with her maternal aunt and studying in a government school. While the girl and her aunt had lived in a portion of the house, the other portion was occupied by a 45-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband, who worked as a truck driver.
Over two weeks ago, the 45-year-old woman had invited the girl and asked her to do what her husband demands. When the girl refused the advances of the husband, the 45-year-old woman locked the girl in a room at her house and the 40-year-old truck driver sexually assaulted the minor. Based on a complaint from the minor's father, a case has been registered under the IPC and the POCSO Act. The husband-wife was arrested and remanded into custody.
