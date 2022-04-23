STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man, wife held for sexual assault on minor girl

The husband-wife was arrested and remanded into custody.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A POCSO case has been booked against a husband and wife for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl near Dharmapuri.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was residing near Dharmapuri with her maternal aunt and studying in a government school. While the girl and her aunt had lived in a portion of the house, the other portion was occupied by a 45-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband, who worked as a truck driver.

Over two weeks ago, the 45-year-old woman had invited the girl and asked her to do what her husband demands. When the girl refused the advances of the husband, the 45-year-old woman locked the girl in a room at her house and the 40-year-old truck driver sexually assaulted the minor. Based on a complaint from the minor's father, a case has been registered under the IPC and the POCSO Act. The husband-wife was arrested and remanded into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case Dharmapuri sexual assault minor girl
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp