Tiruchy scholar's Tulasi extraction process to fight cancer receives German patent

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Medicinal properties of Tulasi are often praised by traditional medical practitioners. Now, the process of extracting a particular molecule from the plant and introducing it to cancer cell to prevent its proliferation has received patent from German government.

The study was done by research scholar Asha Monica, under the guidance of Dr Senthil Kumar of Department of Botany of St Joseph College in Tiruchy.

"We extracted a molecule from Tulasi and introduced it into the breast cancer cell liner. Our research found that the molecule from arrested the growth of breast cancer cell. After getting permission from our government, we submitted the work for patent. We are glad the study got the patent from German government," said Dr Senthil Kumar.

Explaining the further stages of the research, Asha Monica said, "In the next stage, we will collect the same molecule from the plant grown in different districts of Tamil Nadu. We will analyse whether molecules from the plant grown in different districts give the same results. Sometimes, the same molecule

collected from a plant in another district can give better results."

Dr Senthil Kumar expressed the hope that the study would help in the production of cheaper medicine for breast cancer. "Tulasi is a common plant and we can find it in most of the places. We have been using it for several generations. I hope the study comes up with cheaper medicine for breast cancer. We are trying our best to make that possible and it would also be of great help to our farmers," he said.

College principal Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ appreciated the work and said that the institute is taking steps to come up with more such research. "In the last four months, our college has secured about three patents. The main aim of our research is to ensure betterment of the common people. We hope the ongoing study on Tulasi helps cancer patients in the future," he said.

CAPTION: Asha Monica and Dr Senthil Kumar presenting the patent certificate to St Joseph's College Principal Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ at the campus in Tiruchy