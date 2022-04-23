STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy scholar's Tulasi extraction process to fight cancer receives German patent

The study was done by research scholar Asha Monica, under the guidance of Dr Senthil Kumar of Department of Botany of St Joseph College in Tiruchy.

Published: 23rd April 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Asha Monica and Dr Senthil Kumar presenting the patent certificate to St Joseph's College Principal Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ at the campus in Tiruchy

Asha Monica and Dr Senthil Kumar presenting the patent certificate to St Joseph's College Principal Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ at the campus in Tiruchy. (Photo| MK Ashik Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Medicinal properties of Tulasi are often praised by traditional medical practitioners. Now, the process of extracting a particular molecule from the plant and introducing it to cancer cell to prevent its proliferation has received patent from German government.

The study was done by research scholar Asha Monica, under the guidance of Dr Senthil Kumar of Department of Botany of St Joseph College in Tiruchy.

"We extracted a molecule from Tulasi and introduced it into the breast cancer cell liner. Our research found that the molecule from arrested the growth of breast cancer cell. After getting permission from our government, we submitted the work for patent. We are glad the study got the patent from German government," said Dr Senthil Kumar.

Explaining the further stages of the research, Asha Monica said, "In the next stage, we will collect the same molecule from the plant grown in different districts of Tamil Nadu. We will analyse whether molecules from the plant grown in different districts give the same results. Sometimes, the same molecule
collected from a plant in another district can give better results."

Dr Senthil Kumar expressed the hope that the study would help in the production of cheaper medicine for breast cancer. "Tulasi is a common plant and we can find it in most of the places. We have been using it for several generations. I hope the study comes up with cheaper medicine for breast cancer. We are trying our best to make that possible and it would also be of great help to our farmers," he said.

College principal Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ appreciated the work and said that the institute is taking steps to come up with more such research. "In the last four months, our college has secured about three patents. The main aim of our research is to ensure betterment of the common people. We hope the ongoing study on Tulasi helps cancer patients in the future," he said.

CAPTION: Asha Monica and Dr Senthil Kumar presenting the patent certificate to St Joseph's College Principal Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ at the campus in Tiruchy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Monica Tulasi plant German Tulasi patent Tyulasi cancer treatment
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp