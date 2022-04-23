STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN law minister shouldn’t share dais with CJI Ramana: K Annamalai

Objecting to an invitation to Law Minister S Regupathy to a function to be attended by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Madras High Court on Saturday,

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Objecting to an invitation to Law Minister S Regupathy to a function to be attended by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Madras High Court on Saturday, BJP State president K Annamalai on Friday wrote to the CJI about the pendency of a criminal case against Regupathy under Prevention of Corruption Act in the Supreme Court (SC).  

“If a member who is facing criminal charges pending before the SC is made to adorn the seats along with the CJI and the judges of the Madras HC, it will surely jeopardise the entire event and cause disbelief among the litigants and the general public,” Annamalai said in the letter. 

Annamalai recalled how the DMK had opposed the presence of the then Chief Minister of J Jayalalithaa at the function for inaugurating the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2004 wherein the then CJI took part. 

On Saturday, the CJI will lay the foundation stone for a nine-storey administrative block at the high court premises and two more buildings in Namakkal and Villupuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NV Ramana Chief Justice of India S Regupathy K Annamalai BJP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp