TN law minister shouldn’t share dais with CJI Ramana: K Annamalai

CHENNAI: Objecting to an invitation to Law Minister S Regupathy to a function to be attended by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Madras High Court on Saturday, BJP State president K Annamalai on Friday wrote to the CJI about the pendency of a criminal case against Regupathy under Prevention of Corruption Act in the Supreme Court (SC).

“If a member who is facing criminal charges pending before the SC is made to adorn the seats along with the CJI and the judges of the Madras HC, it will surely jeopardise the entire event and cause disbelief among the litigants and the general public,” Annamalai said in the letter.

Annamalai recalled how the DMK had opposed the presence of the then Chief Minister of J Jayalalithaa at the function for inaugurating the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2004 wherein the then CJI took part.

On Saturday, the CJI will lay the foundation stone for a nine-storey administrative block at the high court premises and two more buildings in Namakkal and Villupuram.