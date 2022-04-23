Village secretariats to help implement schemes better

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced setting up of ‘village secretariats’ for effective implementation of government schemes at grassroots level; 600 secretariats, each at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, would come up this year.

Making a slew of announcements for the better functioning of rural local bodies, the CM said the number of grama sabha meetings a year would be increased from four to six and sitting fee will be hiked 10-fold for representatives of district panchayats and panchayat unions and five-fold for chairpersons of village panchayats and councillors.

Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110, the CM said, “Only offices of rural development and revenue department are functioning at village level now. To ensure coordination among rural development, revenue, agriculture, social welfare, and other departments in implementing various schemes, village secretariats will be established.” The CM said these secretariats will have such facilities as a dedicated chamber for panchayat president and a conference hall.

Grama sabha meetings would be held on January 26 (Republic Day), May 1 (May Day), August 15 (Independence Day), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanthi), World Water Day (March 22) and November 1 (Local Governance Day, which the State will start celebrating again). The decision to hike sitting fee will benefit 1.19 lakh rural body representatives, including 12,525 village panchayat presidents, 99,327 village panchayat councillors, 388 panchayat union presidents, 6,471 panchayat union councillors, 36 district panchayat presidents, and 655 district panchayat members, he said.

Panchayat union presidents would be given new vehicles soon to help them monitor schemes, Stalin said. The practice of conferring Uthamar Gandhi Award on village panchayat presidents, which was discontinued after 2010, will be restarted this year. One best village panchayat from each of the 37 districts will also be selected every year for a cash award of Rs 10 lakh, the CM said.

E-libraries at 275 college hostels

The libraries, minister for Backward Classes Welfare RS Rajakannappan said, will be built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore. Other announcements are:

School hostels that don’t have enough occupants will be converted into college hostels at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore

Buildings would be constructed at two hostels at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore

Boarding schools will be established at three Kallar reclamation schools in Madurai and Theni districts at a cost of Rs 1.17 crore

Two Kallar reclamation high schools in Madurai and Dindigul will be upgraded to higher secondary schools

To improve the livelihood of washerman, Rs 75 lakh will be provided to 25 washermen teams to establish modern laundries

To improve the livelihood of tailors, 25 ready-made garments units will be established at a cost of Rs 75 lakh

Govt bid to cut drop-out rate

Minister for Welfare of Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Gingee KS Masthan announced that drop-out rate of minority students in the rural areas will be reduced by offering monetary assistance. An incentive of Rs 500 will be given to students of classes III-V, Rs 1,000 to students of Class VI and above. A sum of Rs 2.75 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Some of the other important announcements made by him on Friday are:

A set of guidelines will be framed for granting minority status to educational institutions

Steps will be taken to relax rules and regulations for establishing a new cemetery in Chennai

1,200 new Ulemas will receive pension from the Ulemas and employees welfare board

The department retrieved encroached land worth Rs 158 crore meant for Waqf board; More land will be retrieved

Rs 2.5 lakh will be allocated to celebrate State-level minorities’ rights day on December 18