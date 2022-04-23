STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Welfare board should act as a  bridge between scribes, govt: MP Saminathan

He urged the members to work towards taking the various schemes of the government and the board to the reporters working on the field across the State. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Information Minister MP Saminathan chairs the first meeting of Journalists’ Welfare Board

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the first meeting of the Journalists’ Welfare Board on Friday, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan said the board should function as a bridge between journalists and the government. He urged the members to work towards taking the various schemes of the government and the board to the reporters working on the field across the State. 

“We have withdrawn the cases filed against journalists during the previous regime. We had announced assistance for journalists for the Covid-19 period and increased Journalists’ Family Benefit Fund. Insurance is also being provided under the CM’s Comprehensive Insurance Scheme,”  he said.

Marriage assistance fund provided to journalists has been increased from Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000, he added. The Chief Minister is serious about addressing the fair demands of people, the minister said and assured that suggestions of the members of the board will be taken to the Chief Minister before the demand for grants of the ministry is submitted in the Assembly on April 27.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Saminathan
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp