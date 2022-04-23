Welfare board should act as a  bridge between scribes, govt: MP Saminathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the first meeting of the Journalists’ Welfare Board on Friday, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan said the board should function as a bridge between journalists and the government. He urged the members to work towards taking the various schemes of the government and the board to the reporters working on the field across the State.

“We have withdrawn the cases filed against journalists during the previous regime. We had announced assistance for journalists for the Covid-19 period and increased Journalists’ Family Benefit Fund. Insurance is also being provided under the CM’s Comprehensive Insurance Scheme,” he said.

Marriage assistance fund provided to journalists has been increased from Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000, he added. The Chief Minister is serious about addressing the fair demands of people, the minister said and assured that suggestions of the members of the board will be taken to the Chief Minister before the demand for grants of the ministry is submitted in the Assembly on April 27.