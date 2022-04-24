STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah reaches Chennai, to visit Puducherry on Sunday

The Union Minister got down from his vehicle and waved his hands at the cadre.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on Saturday night en route to his visit to Puducherry where he will lay the foundation stone for three academic buildings at Pondicherry University on Sunday. He will also take part in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of philosopher Sri Aurobindo in the varsity. The Union Minister reached the CRPF campus at Avadi and stayed there. 

Senior BJP functionaries including the party’s State president K Annamalai received Amit Shah at the airport around 9.30 pm. Near the airport, the BJP cadre gave a warm reception to their party leader. The Union Minister got down from his vehicle and waved his hands at the cadre. Around 2,000 police personnel and drones were deployed for the visit, said a senior police officer.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Chennai Puducherry Pondicherry University BJP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp