Amit Shah reaches Chennai, to visit Puducherry on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on Saturday night en route to his visit to Puducherry where he will lay the foundation stone for three academic buildings at Pondicherry University on Sunday. He will also take part in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of philosopher Sri Aurobindo in the varsity. The Union Minister reached the CRPF campus at Avadi and stayed there.

Senior BJP functionaries including the party’s State president K Annamalai received Amit Shah at the airport around 9.30 pm. Near the airport, the BJP cadre gave a warm reception to their party leader. The Union Minister got down from his vehicle and waved his hands at the cadre. Around 2,000 police personnel and drones were deployed for the visit, said a senior police officer.

