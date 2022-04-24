Guv RN Ravi reaches Nilgiris for V-C conference

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi reached The Nilgiris on Saturday to inaugurate the two-day conference of university vice-chancellors scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Raj Bhavan in Ooty. Sources said he will stay there for the next five days.The conference is being organised by the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu. He will return to Chennai via Coimbatore on April 26.

He reached Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday at 2.25 pm and then travelled to The Nilgiris by road. The Coimbatore police had set up elaborate security arrangements at the airport to avoid any untoward incident like the alleged security lapse at Mayiladuthurai on April 19.

Meanwhile, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) had announced a black flag protest against the Governor but it was withdrawn on Friday after police denied permission. The police stopped many visitors to the airport at SITRA junction for wearing black but were later allowed to leave after verification. They clarified that it was a protocol to prevent unwanted issues during the Governor’s visit. Though the protest was called off, the police had strengthened security arrangements till Ooty. Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed for duty on Saturday.