Industries, universities must join hands to make students employable: Stalin

On the other hand, industrial houses complain that they are unable to find eligible youth.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said universities and industrial houses in the State should work together to equip youth with qualifications required for employment.“On one hand, youth complain of a lack of employment opportunities.

On the other hand, industrial houses complain that they are unable to find eligible youth. This gap should be reduced. The industrial houses should tell educational institutions what qualification they want and the universities should train the youth accordingly,” he said. Stalin was addressing the valedictory of TechKnow 2022, organised by the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation-TNSB at Anna University here. 

He spoke about how Tamil Nadu’s average student admission ratio in higher education stands at 51.4%while that at national level is just 27.1%. The Chief Minister said the figure might go up to 54% this year because of his government’s efforts. 

After a speech on the unique features of Naan Mudhalvan scheme being implemented by the  government, Stalin handed over ‘Talent Identification Certificate’ to six students who have received training under the scheme. Besides, six more students received job appointment orders from him.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy; Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA and member of Anna University Syndicate; Professor R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University; T Ramesh Dugar, Chairman of AIMO-TNSB; and KE Regunathan, chairman, organising committee, convenor CIA, were a few of those who spoke during the valedictory event.

