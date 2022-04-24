Mounting garbage at micro compost centres irks Tiruchy city residents

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Piling up of garbage at the micro compost centre near Alwarthoppu Road and another compost centre near the district court have raised concerns among residents. The sight of the mounting waste has made any person passing through Anna Nagar link road wonder whether recycling of garbage is happening at these micro compost centres.

"If they are regularly disposing of non-degradable waste to recyclers, how would it get piled up on the premises? Officials should inquire whether recyclers are taking waste from these micro compost centres," said R Murugesan, a resident of Alwarthoppu.

Some of the residents said that the two centres have been reduced to mere garbage dump and the Corporation may have to spend a lot money to clear the waste.

P Sunganthy of Thennur said, "They are already spending crores of rupees to clear the garbage from the dump yard in Ariyamangalam. The micro compost centres were created with the aim of keeping waste in a segregated manner and to dispose it to recyclers. But, if they are turning into mere dumping yards, it is a

sheer waste of public money. The authorities should take steps for the the proper functioning of these two micro compost centres and clear the garbage at the earliest."

Officials told The New Indian Express that the garbage piles would soon be cleared. "We are regularly segregating degradable and non-degradable waste. We make compost from the degradable waste and the non-degradable waste would get further segregated."

"The segregated non-degradable waste would be given to recyclers, cement factories and others. The accumulated waste will be cleared soon and recyclers would take them. We will also direct our sanitation officials to ensure that such non-degradable waste is cleared regularly from all micro compost centres. We will also find out why it got piled up at these two centres," a senior official said.

