New guidelines to help TN govt houses beat heat

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has given Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) a set of guidelines for constructing houses that are energy efficient and absorbs less heat in the summer.

The guidelines, issued through a Government Order (G.O.), stipulate the construction of houses that let in ample sunlight and also do away with the need for air conditioners. The guidelines also fix norms for constructing walls and installing windows with sunshades among others. Those staying on the top floor would also benefit as these norms ensure the roof stays cool.

A source in the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said this G.O. also contains construction guidelines proposed for hotels, hospitals, and commercial office buildings. The guidelines are aimed at helping low-income groups and start-ups that can’t afford AC.

According to sources, the proposal for the guidelines was put forward by the member secretary of CMDA. The guidelines will first be implemented by TNHB and TNUHDB in their ongoing and new projects (pending amendment to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019). “TNUHDB was given the guidelines on a priority basis as it caters to low-income groups,” said a CMDA official.

The guidelines will be applied on those buildings having a built-up area higher than 2,000 square metres and with a connected load of 100 KW power or contract demand of 120 Kilo Volt Ampere (KVA),” the CMDA official said.

The new construction norms will be applied in a phased manner. “First we are trying to pilot it as it has to comply with many regulations. Further studies need to be taken before extending it to other categories of buildings, he said.

The guidelines are in line with the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) released by the Union government. Notably, the State government, too, is coming up with its own energy conservation building code and it will be notified soon, according to sources.

“There are broad guidelines for the entire country. Each state, however, will have different weather conditions. As such, though the State ECBC is based on the national ECBC, it will be tuned to suit the requirements of our weather” the source said.