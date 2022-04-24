Rs 28.35 lakh confiscated from top transport official

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths’ allegedly unearthed Rs 28.35 lakh unaccounted cash from the car of the Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore zone on Saturday. According to the DVAC release, they received information that K Uma Sakthi, a Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone, was collecting bribe money from different sources through the retired staff M Selvaraj. Selvaraj had worked as an office assistant under him.

Based on the input, a joint surprise check was conducted by the officials of DVAC Coimbatore detachment along with the Deputy Inspection Cell Officer of Coimbatore district on Saturday.The team intercepted Uma Sakthi’s personal vehicle at Krishna Street on Sowripalayam road in the city Saturday morning around 11 am and held a search in the vehicle. During the search, unaccounted cash of Rs 28.35 lakh was allegedly seized from his possession.

A case has been registered in this regard and the investigation is in progress, said DVAC.It was said that he had collected monthly mamool from the officials of all the regional transport offices of Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tirupur districts with the help of Selvaraj, according to the sources.

Search in vehicle

