STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 28.35 lakh confiscated from top transport official

During the search, unaccounted cash of Rs 28.35 lakh was allegedly seized from his possession. 

Published: 24th April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths’ allegedly unearthed Rs 28.35 lakh unaccounted cash from the car of the Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore zone on Saturday. According to the DVAC release, they received information that K Uma Sakthi, a Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone, was collecting bribe money from different sources through the retired staff M Selvaraj. Selvaraj had worked as an office assistant under him. 

Based on the input, a joint surprise check was conducted by the officials of DVAC Coimbatore detachment along with the Deputy Inspection Cell Officer of Coimbatore district on Saturday.The team intercepted Uma Sakthi’s personal vehicle at Krishna Street on Sowripalayam road in the city Saturday morning around 11 am and held a search in the vehicle. During the search, unaccounted cash of Rs 28.35 lakh was allegedly seized from his possession. 

A case has been registered in this regard and the investigation is in progress, said DVAC.It was said that he had collected monthly mamool from the officials of all the regional transport offices of Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tirupur districts with the help of Selvaraj, according to the sources. 

Search in vehicle 
DVAC team intercepted Uma Sakthi’s personal vehicle at Sowripalayam road in the city Saturday and held a search in the vehicle

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp