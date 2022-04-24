STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SI knifed over Rs 10K fine on drunk driver, Stalin gives Rs 5 lakh relief

Published: 24th April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police Sub-Inspector during a temple festival in Pazhavoor on Friday night. Preliminary investigation revealed that M Arumugam attacked Sub-Inspector Margaret Theresa with a knife as an act of revenge for slapping a penalty of Rs 10,000 on his friend in a drunk and drive case last month. 

Police sources said, “Arumugam was a pillion rider when the penalty was imposed on his friend. Recalling this, he attacked SI Margaret Theresa, who was on duty on the temple premises along with five other police personnel from Suthamalli police station. A case has been registered and we are probing the incident.” SI Margaret Theresa is undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after sustaining neck injuries, they added. 

Meanwhile, the incident has caused ripples in the opposition, with the AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding immediate government action. “The incident shows that no one, from the Governor to the police, is safe. Self-defence training should be provided to police to handle different methods of attacks,” EPS said in a statement.     

Further, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the Sub-Inspector on Saturday. Sources said the CM also instructed District Collector V Vishnu to provide advanced treatment to the Sub-Inspector.

