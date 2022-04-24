Students asked to clean loo, two teachers suspended in Tamil Nadu's Erode

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Based on a direction from the district administration, the Erode school education department on Saturday suspended two teachers after they were found forcing students to clean toilets at Mullampatti Panchayat Union Primary School (PUMS) in Perunduri block.

The headmistress of the school, Mythili, and another teacher, Sudha, were suspended by Perundurai District Educational Officer Amutha, after an inquiry.

According to the sources in the school education department, nearly 40 students study in the school and the headmistress allegedly forced the students who come first to school to clean toilets. Another set of students was forced to clean the campus and sweep classes.

Besides, students have also washed teachers' lunchboxes in the afternoon at school. This practise was continued till last month. "Based on information from representatives of a political party who went to the school and took video evidence, a committee, headed by DEO Amutha, was formed to investigate the matter," sources added.

When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer M Ramkrishnan said, "We have suspended them. Besides, we conducted an inquiry with another headmistress who belongs to Periyur PUMS for the same issue."