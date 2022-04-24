STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli collector flags off 'Mission Thamirabarani Cleaning'

Earlier in the day, Vishnu flagged off 'Meendum Manjapai' awareness programme at Chinnamayilar tribal village.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Collector V Vishnu on Saturday flagged off 'Mission Thamirabarani Cleaning', which aims to improve the quality of the river water to drinking standard. Addressing media persons, he said,

"The mission will be held across 57 places on the riverbanks. As many as 4,700 school and college students, 500 volunteers and public will be involved in clearing wastes, encroachments and cleaning the banks of the river. The work will be spilt into four phases -- between Western ghats and Ambasamudram, Ambasamudram and Suthamalli, Suthamalli and Corporation and Corporation and Marudhur Checkdam -- covering a distance of 62 km.

To survey areas encroached, drones and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) will be used. Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees will be removed and replaced with native tree saplings." He added that Papanasam temple would soon be turned into 'plastic-free zone'.

Further, he said that in order to prevent sewage water from mixing with the river, Decentralised Waste Water Treatment System (DEWATS) will be installed in town panchayats at a budget of `2.96 crore. In Vickramasingapuram and Ambasamudram Municipalities, waste water from the toilets are treated and used as fertilisers under the Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) Scheme at a budget of `6.15 crore, he added.

Earlier in the day, Vishnu flagged off 'Meendum Manjapai' awareness programme at Chinnamayilar tribal village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp