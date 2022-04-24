Tirunelveli collector flags off 'Mission Thamirabarani Cleaning'

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Collector V Vishnu on Saturday flagged off 'Mission Thamirabarani Cleaning', which aims to improve the quality of the river water to drinking standard. Addressing media persons, he said,



"The mission will be held across 57 places on the riverbanks. As many as 4,700 school and college students, 500 volunteers and public will be involved in clearing wastes, encroachments and cleaning the banks of the river. The work will be spilt into four phases -- between Western ghats and Ambasamudram, Ambasamudram and Suthamalli, Suthamalli and Corporation and Corporation and Marudhur Checkdam -- covering a distance of 62 km.

To survey areas encroached, drones and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) will be used. Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees will be removed and replaced with native tree saplings." He added that Papanasam temple would soon be turned into 'plastic-free zone'.



Further, he said that in order to prevent sewage water from mixing with the river, Decentralised Waste Water Treatment System (DEWATS) will be installed in town panchayats at a budget of `2.96 crore. In Vickramasingapuram and Ambasamudram Municipalities, waste water from the toilets are treated and used as fertilisers under the Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) Scheme at a budget of `6.15 crore, he added.



Earlier in the day, Vishnu flagged off 'Meendum Manjapai' awareness programme at Chinnamayilar tribal village.