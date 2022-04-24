TN education body asks V-Cs, profs to boycott meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) urged vice-chancellors, professors, and associate professors to decline the invitation to the two-day conference to be organised by the Raj Bhavan. It also asked the UGC to withdraw the circular advising TN universities to organise a workshop on the National Education Policy.

“... It is shocking to see the press release on the two-day conference of V-Cs to be addressed by the CEO of a private company,” the platform said. It further said the Raj Bhavan’s move to organise the conference was highly mischievous with an intention to negate the role of the State government.

“The Governor is directly interfering in the governance, thereby trying to sow seeds of disillusionment on the elected government, and ultimately making people lose faith in democracy. The State government should not remain a mute spectator to the authoritative actions of the Governor. It must instruct the V-Cs, professors, and associate professors of State universities not to attend such a conference,” it added.