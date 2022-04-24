TN govt to bear medical expenses of girls with Covid vaccine complications

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Textiles and Handloom Minister R Gandhi on Saturday visited the two schoolgirls from Sholingur who developed health complications after being vaccinated against Covid-19. Subramanian promised to support their families, and said the government would bear the girls’ medical expenses.Both girls — a 14-year-old with Guillain-Barre syndrome and a 17-year-old who lost her eyesight — hail from poor families. TNIE has reported about the families’ suffering.

While Subramanian said all possibilities will be explored to restore the 17-year-old’s eyesight, Gandhi said he would cover her educational expenses. The girl said she wants to become a nurse. Gandhi also provided the families of each girl Rs 50,000 from his personal fund, and gave them his contact number in case they need help.

Speaking at a medical camp at the Sholingur Government Girls Higher Secondary School, the health minister said the Varumun Kappom scheme, launched by former chief minister M Karunanidhi, has been implemented well under Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“This year, 1,250 medical camps have been conducted in the State, benefitting 8,64,934 people. Fifty-four camps in Sholingur and 55 in Arcot have been held, providing medical aid to more than 18,000 people. Tamil Nadu is leading the country in terms of healthcare,” he said, adding that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Namma Kakum 48 scheme have been received well.

Later, while interacting with reporters, the minister said there is no need to panic about the new Covid variants. “The Covid case count has risen after migrant labourers tested positive. The State government is closely monitoring the situation,” he said, adding that people should get vaccinated.