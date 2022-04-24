STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Education department officials inspect school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

According to officials in the Education department, the PUPS in Anchetty did not have proper water connection as the motor and the pipes in the school were stolen some time ago.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: DRDA Staff and Education department staff conducted an inspection at the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) in Anchetty following The New Indian Express report on students being forced to clean classrooms and fetch water for toilets.

Following the report on Thursday about how students in the PUPS at Anchetty were forced to clean classrooms and fetch water, Collector Dr Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy ordered an investigation into the matter. A team led by Block Education Officer Paulraj and BDO Banupriya investigated the matter.

According to officials in the Education department, the PUPS in Anchetty did not have proper water connection as the motor and the pipes in the school were stolen some time ago. "This had led to the teachers, staff, and students fetching water from a hand pump on the school premises. Students were not forced to do so by the teachers or other staff," they said.
 
"We have also taken efforts to ensure that proper water connection is facilitated to the school by setting up a new motor and pipes. By Monday, the matter will be resolved. We conducted an inquiry with the students and sent a comprehensive report to the Collector and CEO KP Maheshwari," they added.

