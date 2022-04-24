STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two walk free in woman murder case, punishment of another accused modifed

The woman's family members, who are the eye witnesses in the case, claimed all three had attacked her with weapons and murdered her

Published: 24th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court acquitted two persons and modified the punishment of another accused in a case related to the murder of an elderly woman at Theni in 2011.

The three accused, K Mokkai and his two sons - Udayakumar and Muth alias Mandaani - were the neighbours of the woman and were living in the house located on the opposite side of the woman's in Theni. The two families had a running enmity as the woman's family had filed a complaint against Udayakumar for stalking her granddaughter.

On the day of the incident, when the woman's family members were making wedding arrangements for the girl, the accused reportedly created some disturbances, leading to a quarrel.

The woman's family members, who are the eye witnesses in the case, claimed all three had attacked her with weapons and murdered her.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices R Subramanian and N Sathish Kumar, that heard the trio's appeal against their conviction, noted the deceased had told the medical officer at the hospital that she was attacked by one person. Though the judges were convinced about the involvement of Udayakumar in the incident, they felt the eye witnesses exaggerated their statements in order to implicate his family members.

Further noting the unexplained delay in dispatching the FIR to the lower court, the judges set aside the conviction of Mokkai and Mandaani. Also holding that Udayakumar committed the offence in the spur of the moment during a quarrel and without any premeditation, they modified his conviction from Section 302 (Murder) of IPC to Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) Part 1 and reduced his punishment from life imprisonment to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder case
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp