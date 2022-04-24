World heritage recognition to three ancient waterbodies in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID) has recognised three ancient waterbodies in Tamil Nadu — Grand Anicut, Veeranam lake and Kalingarayan Anicut — as World Heritage Irrigation Structures in the State for the year 2021. The award in this connection will be presented on November 7.

The World Heritage Irrigation Structures will be included in the ICID Register of World Heritage Structures. Each year, the ICID gives four awards to India and for the year 2021, Tamil Nadu has been chosen for three awards. Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena said for the current year, his department would send proposals for 10 waterbodies.

Every year, the Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage would recommend eligible proposals from various States for World Heritage Irrigation Structures Award and Watsave Award.In June 2021, the State Water Resources Department sent proposals of six waterbodies — Grand Anicut, Kalingarayan Anicut, Veeranam Lake, Pechiparai Dam, Madurantakam Lake and Chembarambakkam Lake. The ICID team visited these waterbodies in December 2021 and selected three of them.The ICID may provide technical guidance for sustainability, conservation and safety management of the waterbodies. The role of these waterbodies in achieving food security will also be publicised by the ICID.

(From left) Veeranam lake, Kallanai dam (Grand Anicut), and Kalingarayan Anicut selected by ICID for World Heritage Irrigation Structures Award - 2021 | spl arrangement

The Kallanai Dam (Grand Anicut) was built during the 2nd century AD by Karikala Cholan. The 2,000-year-old dam is the oldest in India and fourth oldest in the world. The dam built on Cauvery river is 329m long, 20m wide and 5.4m in height. It is built using unhewn stones through inter-locking technology and irrigates 13,20,116 acres in delta districts.

The Veeranam tank, named after Veera Narayana Perumal temple, was built during the rule of Paranthaga Chola-1 in 9th century AD. The tank irrigates 44,856 acres of ayacut in 102 villages of Kattumannarkoil and Chidambaram taluks of Cuddalore and supplies drinking water to Chennai, 235km away.

The Kalingarayan Anicut, constructed by Kalingarayan Gounder 740 years ago, is 902m wide. The Kalingarayan channel that branches off from the right bank of the anicut irrigates 15,743 acres in Erode, Modakurichi and Kodumudi taluks.