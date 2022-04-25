STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah’s Puducherry visit: Opposition protests with black flags

Opposition partypersons gathered at Avvai Thidal in Saram and raised slogans against Shah for his statements regarding Hindi and other issues. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Opposition parties in Puducherry, including the Congress, VCK and Left parties, protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit by waving black flags on Sunday. Interestingly, the DMK didn’t take part in the stir. Opposition partypersons gathered at Avvai Thidal in Saram and raised slogans against Shah for his statements regarding Hindi and other issues. 

During the protest, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters, “The BJP hasn’t fulfilled any of its poll promises in the first year. No funds have come from the Centre. The Union Finance Minister had said Statehood will be given to Puducherry, but it hasn’t even been included in the Central Finance Commission. They also didn’t repeal the Rs 8,500 crore UT debt and the Rs 2,000 crore sought by the CM hasn’t been given.”

“Schemes brought during Congress rule were blocked and now they are given approval. The Arumarthapuram-Puducherry Bypass and Kumaragurupallam housing projects were planned by us, but approval has been given now. BJP has made the CM their puppet and the Lt Governor is acting as Super CM,” he added.

Meanwhile, an argument broke out between police officials and protesters when police personnel tried to snatch the black flags. D Nagar police arrested a balloon seller who came to the protest site with black balloons and hydrogen cylinders. 

Nearly 100 members of various Tamil outfits who gathered near the Periyar Statue on Thiruvalluvar Road-Kamaraj Road junction were detained as they began to march towards the route of Amit Shah’s convoy, police said. In the afternoon, there was commotion as a lizard was allegedly found in a food pack provided for detained protesters. 
 

