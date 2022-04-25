STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assistantt professor of Kovai college in Tamil Nadu suspended for misusing UGC grant

An assistant professor of the botany department at government arts college was suspended by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DGE) on Friday for misusing the UGC grant. 

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

According to sources in the higher education department, the UGC allotted Rs 41.85 lakh to the college in 2012 to start an advanced PG diploma course in the botany department based on a proposal from the assistant professor, D Ravi.

However, instead of starting the course, Ravi, who was also the monitoring authority, diverted `20 lakh to renovate classrooms, toilets, overhead tanks, etc. He also had help from the principal who served between 2012 and 2017. 

“As the course was not started even after two years, based on a UGC direction, an inquiry team was formed. The team found evidence of misappropriation of the fund and the Higher Education Department directed the college to repay the allocated funds to the UGC. But the college delayed payment even after the direction. In 2021, the college finally repaid Rs 41.85 lakh. Now, the assistant professor has been suspended for misusing the grant,” she said.

The Director of Collegiate Education, C Poornachandran, issued the suspension order for Ravi to the college’s principal but Ravi refused to receive it directly. So it was mailed to him. Speaking to TNIE, Ravi denied the allegation. “The UGC did not allocate any grants to me and I don’t have any power to divert it. Former principals used the fund toward college development works.

After inquiry, the fund was repaid to the UGC. I am being suspended due to internal politics. I would face this issue legally.” Former principal, K Chitra, who is now with the  Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Attur, told TNIE, “When I was principal there in 2018, I received a reminder letter from the UGC seeking to repay the fund. I collected money from the assistant professor and repaid it in 2021 to the department. The incident happened before I joined the college. It has no connection with me.”
Repeated attempts to reach the principal V Kalaiselvi went in vain.

