India a geocultural country based on culture with no boundaries: Amit Shah 

“From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, from Dwaraka to Bengal, there is one culture that binds — the Constitution is important... the country should run on this.

Published: 25th April 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits poet Subramania Bharathiyar’s memorial in the presence of Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM N Rangasamy;

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:   Culture is the common thread binding the people of the country across different regions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo at Pondicherry University, Shah claimed that once India is seen as a “geocultural” country, all problems will be solved automatically.

“From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, from Dwaraka to Bengal, there is one culture that binds — the Constitution is important... the country should run on this. But if there is a bonding, it is the culture. The culture is its soul. This will be understood as soon as you read Sri Aurobindo,” he said. “There is one country in the world that is geocultural, that is based on culture which has no boundaries and that is our India,” the minister claimed. 

‘Sri Aurobindo believed India has power to solve problems of the world’

”There is no concept of border in our culture and in the Vedas, Upanishads and literature, there is no mention of a country,” he said. Praising Aurobindo, Shah said, “He believed India has the power to solve the problems of the world and his thoughts are invaluable for the country.” “Sri Aurobindo placed the concept of Swaraj before the country and made lasting contributions to India’s freedom struggle. He continues to be a guiding light...

Unless we inculcate his thoughts among the younger generation and create curiosity in their minds, the objectives of his 150th birth anniversary will not be fulfilled.” “Sri Aurobindo’s concept of education will be visible in the PM’s new education policy. There was a time when India was enslaved, but our ancient culture will never allow us to think small.

People associated with the promotion of the philosopher’s ideas should focus on the youth and the education system,” said Shah, adding that with this, it will not be difficult to achieve the India of Sri Aurobindo’s imagination. L-G Tamilisai Soundarajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Pondicherry University vice-chancellor Professor Gurmeet Singh and Chairman of Sri Aurobindo Society Pradeep Narang were present at the event. (with agency inputs)

