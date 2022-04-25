STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kid in Tamil Nadu forced to kneel for seeking toilet break: Kin

“After the lunch break, six students, including my son, requested permission to go to the toilet. However, the teacher allowed it on the condition that they kneel down for 20 minutes upon return.

Published: 25th April 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Alleging that a teacher forced a class 6 student to kneel down for a long time and also walk on knees for requesting permission to attend nature’s call, the boy’s parents filed a police complaint on Saturday. R Muthuselvi said her 12-year-old son R Sri Harish received treatment for knee injuries at Alangulam GH after the teacher at Jeeva Montessori Private School meted out the punishment. 

“After the lunch break, six students, including my son, requested permission to go to the toilet. However, the teacher allowed it on the condition that they kneel down for 20 minutes upon return. With the urge to urinate very strong, the students agreed, and upon return, the teacher punished them. I lodged a complaint with the school management over phone, but they failed to take any action,” Muthuselvi added.

Accepting her complaint, Alangulam police made an entry in the community service register (CSR) and summoned the school correspondent. When contacted by TNIE, Jeeva Montessori Private School correspondent Radhakrishnan said they could not conduct an internal inquiry with the teacher as the incident took place on a Saturday. “Even though we agreed to take action, the parents went ahead and approached the police. It is also true that some students repeatedly seek permission to attend nature’s call during class hours,” he added. CEO M Kabeer was not available for comments on the issue.

