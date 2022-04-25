Man killed at bullock-cart race in Theni

By Express News Service

THENI: A 52-year-old man was gored to death during a bullock-cart race at Bodinayakanur-Munnar National Highway on Sunday. The event was organised by DMK cadre to mark the occasion of party supremo and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 69th birthday.

While the bulls were returning from the race course, some riders lost control of the animals. They charged into the spectator stands, and one of the bulls gored K Ramar of Kulasekara Pandian street. He was provided first aid and rushed to a hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Bodinayakanur police have registered a complaint against the event organisers, R Ranjithkumar (47) from Cumbum, P Palnichamy from Pudupatti and V Bharath from Vaikalpatti, for allegedly conducting illegal bullock-cart race and creating public nuisance. They were booked under sections 143, 341, 283,

279 and 289 of the Indian Penal Code.

150 bulls take part

Around 150 bulls had taken part in the event that was suspended immediately after the mishap. Sources said DMK West District Secretary Thangatamilselvan had inaugurated the programme. He was unavailable for comment when contacted.