Min hands over cheque for Rs 5 lakh to injured SI in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: Backward Classes Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan on Sunday handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh compensation to police sub-inspector Margaret Theresa, who was attacked by a man during a temple festival two days ago. The minister along with DGP Sylendra Babu and Collector V Vishnu visited Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital and met Theresa.

During a press meet at the hospital, Sylendra Babu said M Arumugam, the man who allegedly attacked the policewoman, and his friend were recently issued a penalty of Rs 10,000 for a traffic violation. “Irked over this, Arumugam attacked Theresa on Friday night during the temple festival at Pazhavoor. Though the suspect attacked with the intention to murder the SI, she managed to protect herself, and three other police personnel on the spot managed to nab him,” he added.

Pointing out that the number of murder cases was on a decline, the DGP said, “Especially in the southern districts, the number of cases is decreasing. However, ganja cases and crimes against children are on the rise. This is because the police are being more vigilant and registering more cases.”