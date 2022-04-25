STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Min hands over cheque for Rs 5 lakh to injured SI in Tamil Nadu

The minister along with DGP Sylendra Babu and Collector V Vishnu visited Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital and met Theresa.

Published: 25th April 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Rajakannappan handing over the compensation to SI | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Backward Classes Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan on Sunday handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh compensation to police sub-inspector Margaret Theresa, who was attacked by a man during a temple festival two days ago. The minister along with DGP Sylendra Babu and Collector V Vishnu visited Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital and met Theresa.

During a press meet at the hospital, Sylendra Babu said M Arumugam, the man who allegedly attacked the policewoman, and his friend were recently issued a penalty of Rs 10,000 for a traffic violation. “Irked over this, Arumugam attacked Theresa on Friday night during the temple festival at Pazhavoor. Though the suspect attacked with the intention to murder the SI, she managed to protect herself, and three other police personnel on the spot managed to nab him,” he added.

Pointing out that the number of murder cases was on a decline, the DGP said, “Especially in the southern districts, the number of cases is decreasing. However, ganja cases and crimes against children are on the rise. This is because the police are being more vigilant and registering more cases.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp