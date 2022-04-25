Only panchayats can ensure that govt schemes reach people: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On National Panchayati Raj Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the grama sabha meeting held at Sengadu panchayat in Sriperambudur union in Kancheepuram district. Speaking at the meeting, he said only panchayats can ensure that schemes formulated by the Centre and State governments reach the people.

He also urged the panchayats to fulfil the basic amenities of the people and added that through this, panchayats in the Tamil Nadu can be a model to other States. “It is a known fact that local bodies have a long heritage in Tamil Nadu. Uthiramerur inscriptions (that record rural self-governance during the rule of Cholas) in Kancheepuram district are an example of it. Anna, who has been a teacher to us, was born in Kancheepuram,” said Stalin.

Stating that DMK patriarch Karunanidhi brought several schemes to help panchayats become self-sufficient, he said the government is now implementing the All Villages Anna Renaissance Scheme — started by the former Chief Minister — afresh. Karunanidhi also started the Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram to ensure that people live without any differences, apart from libraries under Anna’s name in panchayats, he added.

“Namakku Naame (We for Ourselves) Scheme was introduced to ensure that people fulfil their own needs with the help of the government. To integrate the functioning of all departments and ensure that government’s services reach the people, village secretariats will be created soon. I have also announced that grama sabhas should mandatorily meet six times a year,” said Stalin.

Listing out other schemes, he said Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Doorstep Healthcare) has been introduced to achieve disease-free panchayats, 56 per cent representation has been provided for women, sitting fees for the panchayat representatives has been increased by five to ten times while Uthamar Gandhi Award has been instituted for best panchayats in the State.

Though DMK has won in 90-95% of areas in local body elections, he urged that requests from the remaining places also be fulfilled. “There are several requests from people including setting up of ration shops and increasing MGNREGA scheme work days to 150 a year. We will fulfil all of them,” he said. Speaking about works that are to be taken up in Sengadu panchayat, Stalin assured the people that he would come back to the village to see if they had been done properly.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu participated in the grama sabha meetings held at Pudhupakkam, Mambakkam and Malakottaiyur in Thiruporur panchayat.

‘Attempt to divide Tamils’

Chennai: Speaking at the Iftar ceremony organised by the minority wing of DMK on Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the relationship between minorities and the DMK will continue. He also said Tamil people should not fall prey to attempts to divide them on the basis of caste and religion. “Former CM M Karunanidhi used to say that he went around Tiruvarur with Kudiarasu magazine in one hand and Dharul Islam in the other hand,” said Stalin. He also underlined the resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act passed in the Assembly after DMK came to power.