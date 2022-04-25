Rescued tiger cub to be shifted to big enclosure with cave and watering hole

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A tiger cub that was rescued last year would soon be released into a bigger enclosure in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The 14-month-old cub will be released into a natural 10,000 sq ft enclosure in Manthirimattam. Sources said the cub would be shifted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, to an enclosure designed with a cave and watering hole.

This will be part of the forest department’s efforts to rehabilitate the animal and help it acquire hunting instincts. The cub was rescued when it was eight months old from Mudis Estate near Valparai on September 28. Forest department staff searched for its mother in vain.

“The animal would be shifted to avoid human interaction and provide a forest-like environment. He would be monitored round the clock through CCTV cameras from a room nearby. A watchtower has been planned to monitor him manually. A sum of `75 lakh has been spent on this, and the work will be completed soon,” said S Ramasubramaniam, conservator of forests and ATR field director.

Currently, the animal is in a spacious cage in the Manomboly forest range inspection bungalow premises.

“The animal is healthy since his wound has healed completely, and he is eating well. We feed him five kg of beef, chicken, rabbit twice in a day,” said MG Ganesan, deputy director, Pollachi division, ATR.

“Initially, the animal weighed 80 kg, but is now 110 kg. We plan to allow the animal to hunt. Coimbatore forest veterinarian A Sukumar is monitoring the animal,” said Manomboly forest range officer A Manikandan Ramasubramaniam said the big cat would be maintained in the enclosure till it is two years old. A radio collar will be fixed and the animal would be released into the wild, he added.