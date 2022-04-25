STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State supports judiciary’s projects: Madras High Court Chief Justice

The chief justice made the statement after inaugurating the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Peravurani via video-conferencing from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district.

Published: 25th April 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari speaks in Pattukkottai | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY:  Acknowledging the chief minister’s support, Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Sunday mentioned that the State government has been supportive of the judiciary’s projects, be it in allocation of land or lending financial assistance in construction of buildings for courts. 

The chief justice made the statement after inaugurating the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Peravurani via video-conferencing from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district. With regard to the demand for a lift facility at the district court campus, the chief justice said sanction would be given for the same.

As far as lawyers’ chambers is concerned, it would be made available not only for Thanjavur but for all districts in the State, he assured. Basic facilities need to be made available for the public and the lawyers, he added. 

Later in the day, Justice Bhandari inaugurated a guest house constructed at a cost of `2.08 crore at the Tiruchy district integrated court complex. Following this, he said, “Tiruchy is the centre of Tamil Nadu, the city of spirituality and a clean city. I am proud to come to such a city.”

While pointing to the need for more judges to handle the pending cases in the State, Justice Bhandari said Tamil Nadu still emerges as a pioneer State in handling cases. Not only judges but the lawyers too are responsible for the feat, he added. 

