10 mini stadiums to be constructed in TN for Rs 30 crore

While the State government’s share will be Rs 2.50 crore per stadium, Rs 50 lakh will be contributed by legislators from their MLA local area development fund.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V Meyyanathan announced in the Assembly on Monday that 10 mini stadiums will be established in the State at a cost of Rs 30 crore and synthetic athletic tracks will be laid in Pudukkottai and Tiruvarur districts at cost of Rs 15.40 crore.

During the debate on the demand for grants for his department, the minister said the 10 mini stadiums, to be built for Rs 3 crore each, will also act as shelters during rainy days and as auditorium for school events. While the State government’s share will be Rs 2.50 crore per stadium, Rs 50 lakh will be contributed by legislators from their MLA local area development fund.

To provide high-class facilities to athletes who have been practising in Pudukkottai and Tiruvarur district stadiums, synthetic athletic tracks will be laid, each at a cost of Rs 7.70 crore. Funds for assisting sports clubs, to conduct and participate in sports events, will be raised to Rs 4 crore from the existing Rs 3.31 crore. Considering the boxing legacy of Chennai, a boxing academy will be established in Chennai at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

To facilitate participation of female college students, a sports hostel will be established at Katpadi in Vellore district at a cost of Rs 69 lakh. To identify sports talent among youth of coastal villages of Ramanathapuram district, a talent camp will be held and selected candidates will be given accommodation in sports hostels, while weightlifting training will be given to them at Paramakudi. Pension for sportspersons will be increased to Rs 6,000, he added.

CM lays foundation stone for HR&CE building 
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of an additional building to be built at a cost of `15 crore for the office of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department Commissioner at Nungambakkam. The four-storey building will have modern facilities apart from a book shop, reception area, parking facility and canteen. Also, a total of 425 persons, working on temporary basis in the department, have been selected for regularisation.

