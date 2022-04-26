15 more Sri Lankans reach TN shores

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: 15 more Sri Lankans reached Indian shores in the early hours of Monday. The family, including five women and an infant, were led by Yogen from Jaffna.

They had started from the island nation around 7 pm on Sunday on a fibreglass boat and reached Dhanushkodi at 2.30 am on Monday. The boat trip cost 2 lakh Sri Lankan rupees. The officials conducted an interrogation before shifting them to rehabilitation camp in Mandapam.

They told the officials that they could not meet their daily requirements as prices of essentials shot through the roof. One kg of green chili costs around Rs 1,000 and treatment for headache costs around Rs 4,000 they told the officials.

With their arrival, the count of Lankans taking shelter in the State has gone up to 70.