STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

15 more Sri Lankans reach TN shores

Fifteen more Sri Lankans reached Indian shores in the early hours of Monday. 

Published: 26th April 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: 15 more Sri Lankans reached Indian shores in the early hours of Monday. The family, including five women and an infant, were led by Yogen from Jaffna.

They had started from the island nation around 7 pm on Sunday on a fibreglass boat and reached Dhanushkodi at 2.30 am on Monday. The boat trip cost 2 lakh Sri Lankan rupees. The officials conducted an interrogation before shifting them to rehabilitation camp in Mandapam.

They told the officials that they could not meet their daily requirements as prices of essentials shot through the roof. One kg of green chili costs around Rs 1,000 and treatment for headache costs around Rs 4,000 they told the officials. 

With their arrival, the count of Lankans taking shelter in the State has gone up to 70.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Economic crisis Sri Lankan Tamils
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp