25 TN schools to get green campuses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan announced in the Assembly on Monday, following the debate on the demand for grants for his department, that 25 green school campuses will be established across the State at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Besides, new environment laboratories for Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will come up at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district and in Nagapattinam district.

Elaborating on the initiative, he said the “green revolution” must begin among the younger generation. “We have to prepare youth to tackle climate change. To implement the CM’s Mission Green Tamil Nadu, a total of 25 schools will be selected. Various measures such as erecting of solar-powered pumpsets, rainwater harvesting, producing vegetables and fruits, recycling of sewage water and others will be undertaken in the schools.

For this, Rs 20 lakh will be allocated to each school. Besides, district units will be established to implement Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission,” he said. To create awareness among the public on use of yellow bags (Manja Pai), a rail exhibition will be conducted across the State, he added.