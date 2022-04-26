STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: 11-year-old boy electrocuted while playing in park, succumbs

According to police, Lakshan and his mother Suganya had gone to the park on Sunday.

Published: 26th April 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An 11-year-old boy died of electrocution in a park at a private residential complex at Vadavalli on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Lakshan (11) son of Pradeesh who works in Oman.

According to police, Lakshan and his mother Suganya had gone to the park on Sunday.  When he was playing, he came into contact with a damaged live wire that was exposed on the floor. Two other boys also suffered electric shock but managed to escape. Lakshan was found motionless and died before reaching the hospital. A case has been registered against the apartment association, gardener and the electrician. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Electrocution
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp