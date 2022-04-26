Coimbatore: 11-year-old boy electrocuted while playing in park, succumbs

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An 11-year-old boy died of electrocution in a park at a private residential complex at Vadavalli on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Lakshan (11) son of Pradeesh who works in Oman.

According to police, Lakshan and his mother Suganya had gone to the park on Sunday. When he was playing, he came into contact with a damaged live wire that was exposed on the floor. Two other boys also suffered electric shock but managed to escape. Lakshan was found motionless and died before reaching the hospital. A case has been registered against the apartment association, gardener and the electrician.