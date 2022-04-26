Gang of three slit man's throat in Pudukkottai, burgles house

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A gang of three men slit the throat of a 52-year-old businessman from Avaduarpattinam and robbed his house on Sunday night. The gang attacked Mohamed Nizam while he was sitting in the verandah of his house around 11 PM.

According to sources, Nizam owns optical shops and is also into real estate business. Two of his sons manage his shops while his daughter is married and settled elsewhere. After killing Nizam, the gang gagged his wife Ayesha Biwi and took away gold and cash from the house.

However, the woman managed to get hold of her mobile phone and alert her relatives, who called the police. SP Nisha Parthiban, Kottaipattinam DSP A Manokaran and other officials inspected the scene of the crime.

