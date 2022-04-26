Improve skills with innovative teaching: Guv RN Ravi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi urged vice-chancellors to improve skills of students by adopting innovative teaching methods. He said this while speaking at the two-day conference of vice-chancellors at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam on Monday. Ravi, who delivered the inaugural address, said India would be the world leader in all fields by 2047.

“Under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), India is emerging as a united glorious self-reliant country,” he said. The AYUSH ministry has revolutionized awareness and acceptability of India’s indigenous system of health and well-being. he added.