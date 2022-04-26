Madras HC slams govt depts for not complying with orders

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently castigated government departments, especially the education department, for failing to comply with court orders despite many adjournments.

A division bench of justices R Subramanian and N Sathish Kumar observed, “We are of the very honest opinion that this is a self-inflicted injury upon us because of the liberal approach we have been adopting in contempt cases. We feel that it is high time we correct ourselves on the implementation of the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, in its letter and spirit.”

The judges said so while hearing a contempt petition filed by M Paneer Dass, a Thoothukudi resident, over the non-implementation of an order passed by the high court on February 6, 2019, directing the government to regularise Dass’ service as a secondary grade teacher.

Though the contempt petition was filed in 2019, and several opportunities were given to the government to either comply with the order or challenge it, no effective steps were taken. They directed the Secretary of the State school education department to appear before the court on April 28.

Court for liquor bottle buy-back across TN

Chennai: A special bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to consider implementing buy-back of liquor bottles across TN. The court direction came after the Additional Advocate General, in his response on Monday, said the scheme may be implemented on a trial basis in The Nilgiris. The matter is posted to next week for further hearing. The special bench had, on April 18, warned Tasmac that it will order all liquor outlets in The Nilgiris district to be closed if the bottle buy-back policy was not implemented. ENS

HC grants breather to PUBG Madan

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday quashed the detention of YouTuber ‘PUBG’ Madan under the Goondas Act. While hearing a petition moved by the YouTuber challenging his detention under the act, the division bench of justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran passed the order. In his plea, Madan alleged that the grounds referred to in the detention order were not rational and proper and his detention was in violation of the rights guaranteed to the detainee under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 22 of the Constitution. ENS

Petition seeking ban on hijab in schools binned

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL that sought a ban on hijab or any other outfit that exhibit religious affiliation in schools. In the plea, the petitioner wanted the court to pass a direction to the State government to ensure that children strictly adhere to a uniform dress code in schools. When the petition came up for hearing, justices M Duraiswamy and TV Thamilselvi pointed out that the issue was already pending before the Supreme Court. According to the petitioner, advocate K Gopinath, the fundamental right to profess religion was subject to reasonable restrictions. He said the uniform dress code was implemented by schools across Tamil Nadu in the 1960s to ensure equality. ENS