Officials rescue minor before marriage to 40-year-old man in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Officials rescued a 14-year-old girl before she was married away to a 40-year-old man in Gudiyatham, Vellore on Sunday. The minor was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and was later admitted to a government reception home in Vellore.



The marriage was scheduled to be solemnised at a local temple early in the morning on Monday. "Based on information from reliable sources, the ChildLine and revenue department officials rescued the girl on Sunday," ChildLine District Coordinator KS Devendiran told TNIE.



After dropping out of school in class 7, the victim had remained idle at home. She lost her father and was brought up by her mother.



Devendiran said the 40-year-old man-- a resident of Andhra Pradesh-- was a distant relative to the girl's family. The man's first wife had died and he was separated from his second wife, the officer said, adding he had two children with his first wife. Further probe is on.



In a separate incident, another 17-year-old class 12 student was rescued from child marriage. Her marriage was scheduled to take place on Monday morning.