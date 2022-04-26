STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students go on rampage in Vellore school, 10 suspended

Published: 26th April 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inquire with students for alleged misbehaviour in Vellore | s dinesh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Ten class 12 students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Thorapadi in the city were suspended on Monday. This comes after a video of them damaging benches and creating a ruckus inside the classroom on Friday went viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, they were acting out after the headmaster did not permit a farewell party on the last day of the school. The suspension was taken based on Collector Kumaravel Pandiyan’s directive.

However, the students will be allowed to take the ongoing practical test and attend the public exam on May 5, Chief Education Officer K Munusamy told TNIE. “They were suspended to signal a warning to students but will be allowed to take the practicals,” he said, adding that this would ensure their education is not affected.

He further said that a circular was sent to all schools in the district warning action against vandalism. “The school management committee (SMCs) are yet to be reconstituted in Higher Secondary schools and once done, they will take steps to bring discipline,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed the authenticity of the video. An inquiry into the matter was conducted on Monday with the students, class teacher, headmaster and revenue department officials headed by Revenue Division Officer.

Later, a meeting was held with the Collector, School Education Department officials, parents and teachers of the students.  The Collector urged the students not to act irresponsibly. “The government is providing facilities for your education. These activities will not be tolerated and action will be taken,” he said.
 

