Tamil Nadu government to provide 50,000 free power connections to farmers: Minister 

He said the government will take steps to establish 2,000 MW capacity solar power parks this fiscal under the state-wide initiative to set up 20,000 MW solar energy power stations over 10 years.

Published: 26th April 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer cultivates traditional Puzhuthikar paddy in Kurumbapalayam village in Perambalur district

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will provide 50,000 free agriculture service connections to farmers during 2022-23 fiscal, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the DMK government's success in providing, for the first time, one lakh agriculture service connections in less than a year during 2021-22 fiscal.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department, the Minister said, "the move will not only help to enhance productivity but also expand the acreage under cultivation leading to farmers' welfare."

He said the government will take steps to establish 2,000 MW capacity solar power parks this fiscal under the state-wide initiative to set up 20,000 MW solar energy power stations over a period of 10 years to meet the growing demand of electricity.

Also, steps will be taken to set up wind-solar hybrid projects, he said.

Earlier, refuting an allegation by the opposition AIADMK on frequent power outages in the state, the Minister claimed the AIADMK was attempting to give an impression that there were no power cuts during its rule.

"On the contrary, there were power cuts during your rule," he said responding to the accusation by former AIADMK Minister P Thangamani.

