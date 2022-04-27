STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ANPR cameras set up at Vellore border check post

The data has black-listed vehicles, which means they were stolen. If a passing vehicle is found to be black-listed, the ANPR cameras will alert the police.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: To auto-detect offenders, Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at the district border check posts in Vellore. This was done as per instructions of the Superintendent of Police (SP) S Rajesh Kannan.

The check posts at Christianpet, Mutharasikuppam, Pathirappally, Sainagunta, and Paratharami will have two ANPR cameras each, the SP said. These cameras will capture the number plates and will analyse data already fed into the system.

The data has black-listed vehicles, which means they were stolen. If a passing vehicle is found to be black-listed, the ANPR cameras will alert the police. The SP said these black-listed vehicles were used by criminals to smuggle sand and carry out other criminal activities. This monitoring system will help curb such activities in the district, he added.

