Bugs mar Centre’s new web portal for agri export permits

CHENNAI: The new portal launched by the Centre recently to issue permits to exporters and importers of agricultural products is so fraught with bugs that the traders prefer getting the certificates manually from the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage (DPPQS).

According to sources, the Plant Quarantine Management System (PQMS) started having glitches just a day after it was launched by Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar on April 18 amid much fanfare. PQMS was supposed to help the traders get the certificates (refer box) by making the entire process online, including document submission; accreditation and renewal of treatment agencies/facilities; payments; and certificate download.

A importer, on condition of anonymity, said they are facing many issues with obtaining user IDs and passwords; getting the application processed; and downloading certificates. “Not even a single certificate has been issued from PQMS till now. Thousands of applications are pending at Chennai and other stations,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Arya, joint director of DPPQS, admitted that there have been technical issues. “These are teething problems and they will be resolved soon,” he said. Officials at the regional quarantine stations said they are, for the time being, processing the applications manually and issuing certificates to traders so that imports and exports are not affected. “Our office timing is till 5.45 pm, but we are working till 7.45 pm. Till Friday, we have not kept any file pending,” an official told TNIE.

“Our IT team is working on the issue. After noticing glitches on the portal on April 19 and 20, our directorate agreed to provide manual certificates. We cleared all the files last Friday; we will do so today as well. We are in touch with the Commissioner of Customs and providing manual letters wherever necessary,” the official said, adding the applicants get the certificates within an hour.

What are the permits?

Importers require an Import Permit issued by DPPQS and a phytosanitary certificate (PSC) issued by the National Plant Protection Organisation at the country of origin to import plants and plant material through mail or courier through select entry points. For exporters, PSC is required for exporting or re-exporting plants and plant products. PQMS can be used to obtain both these certificates