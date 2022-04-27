STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayalalithaa death probe panel wraps up inquiry, report likely soon

The Justice Arumugasamy Commission on Tuesday declared that its inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha has been completed.

File picture of Veda Nilayam, where former chief minister J Jayalalithaa resided for over 40 years.

File picture of Veda Nilayam, where former chief minister J Jayalalithaa resided for over 40 years. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Justice Arumugasamy Commission on Tuesday declared that its inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been completed. It is likely to submit its report to the government soon. 

According to sources, the commission had earlier planned to question former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, VK Sasikala, and a few others but wrapped up the inquiry without doing so. The commission had recently questioned former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam. 

The Arumugasamy commission was formed by the then AIADMK government in 2017 to probe Jayalalithaa’s death after Panneerselvam declared a “Dharmayutham”. The commission summoned Jayalalithaa’s associates, relatives, senior government officials, ministers, doctors and others during the inquiry. It so far questioned 156 people.

