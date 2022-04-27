Jayalalithaa death probe panel wraps up inquiry, report likely soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Justice Arumugasamy Commission on Tuesday declared that its inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been completed. It is likely to submit its report to the government soon.

According to sources, the commission had earlier planned to question former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, VK Sasikala, and a few others but wrapped up the inquiry without doing so. The commission had recently questioned former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

The Arumugasamy commission was formed by the then AIADMK government in 2017 to probe Jayalalithaa’s death after Panneerselvam declared a “Dharmayutham”. The commission summoned Jayalalithaa’s associates, relatives, senior government officials, ministers, doctors and others during the inquiry. It so far questioned 156 people.