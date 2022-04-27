M Karunanidhi’s birth anniverssary an official event, statue soon on govt estate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced in the State Assembly that birth anniversary of former CM M Karunanidhi will be celebrated on June 3rd every year as a government function. A statue of the DMK leader will also be installed at the Omandurar Government Estate Complex on June 3 this year. A new secretariat complex built by the former CM on the campus was later converted into a super speciality hospital by J Jayalalithaa.

Making the announcement under Rule 110, the CM gave an elaborate account on the achievements of the late leader who was elected MLA undefeated for 13 times, was CM for five terms and had enacted numerous legislations for people’s welfare and to protect social justice.

Stalin also recalled his father’s contribution to national politics and how great leaders had hailed him for his political acumen, his contributions to Tamil literature and film industry, and his oratorical skills and ready wit.

Vanathi Srinivasan of the BJP said that when there was a belief that except the Congress no other party can complete a five-year term at the Centre, Karunanidhi remained a partner of the NDA government led by AB Vajpayee for five years by forging an alliance with leaders of Kamalalayam (BJP headquarters).

When he fell sick, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence. When the DMK president passed away, the NDA government adjourned both the Houses of Parliament in honour of a leader who was not a member of Parliament.

Welcoming the CM’s announcement, Leader of the House, Durai Murugan, also responded to Srinivasan’s remarks. “Karunanidhi aligned with the BJP only after ensuring a Common Minimum Programme for the NDA government. The DMK leader had told Vajpayee that only if he agreed to the CMP would the DMK support it. So, Karunanidhi brought BJP to his line and aligned with that party. He never compromised on his principles,” Durai Murugan said. “Karunanidhi was CM of a State. But he had powers to determine the key developments of the country. He was instrumental in electing many personalities as Presidents of India,” Durai Murugan added.

PMK leader GK Mani said a museum explaining the achievements of Karunanidhi should be set up so that the Tamils across the world could know about the late leader.

CM gives an account of Kalaignar’s life

Making the announcement under Rule 110, the CM gave an elaborate account on the achievements of Karunanidhi, who was elected MLA 13 times, was CM for five terms and had enacted numerous legislations for people’s welfare