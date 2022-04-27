Mathur govt school students throws surprise birthday party for their Headmistress

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 50 students of a government school at Mathur threw a surprise birthday party for their headmistress on Tuesday.

Girl students welcomed headmistress, P Anandhi Mala (49), with gifts and roses. Anandhi Mala, who had not celebrated a birthday in a grand manner in her 19 years of experience, was overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the students.

Anandhi joined the government girls' higher secondary school, Mathur in November 2019. Since then, she had introduced several initiatives like - tended a herb garden, installing a small sunken pool and a suggestion and complaint boxes. Due to these developments, the school bagged ISO 9001: 2015 certification on April 12.

The student strength increased from 706 when she joined to 863 now and there are 21 teachers working in the school.

Further, students could make their requests for stationery items in the box and the very next day, the items would be brought in at the separate zone allotted for such materials, which students could use after leaving an amount they could manage.

Sometimes, even snacks will be placed, the headmistress told TNIE. During her interaction with Class VI students last November, a little girl suggested the HM whitewash the school, Mala said. But she had to deny her request then due to fund crunch. But the student had raised funds from the other children by collecting `10 per head to whitewash the school in a small box. However, the headmistress refused it.