PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths during Thanjavur chariot procession

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over 11 people getting electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recovers soon," the prime minister said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

As many as 11 persons including three children were electrocuted, 13 were injured when the temple car they were accompanying touched the overhead power line at Kalimedu village near Thanjavur during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to sources on the occasion of the 94th year Sathaya vizha festival of Tirunavukkarasar, one of four saivaite savants, the decorated wooden car was pulled through the streets of the village in the early hours of Wednesday.

As the car procession completed going through the village, the public tried to maneuver the car in a turning to bring back the car to its stand near the mutt in the village it is said. At that time the top of the decorated car touched the overhead high tension power line.

Following this six persons were electrocuted on the spot. Seven others thrown over the ground were injured and rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. Of them, five later died.

(With inputs from PTI)