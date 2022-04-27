Stalin gives Rs 10 lakh solatium to kin of victim in ‘custodial death’ case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh solatium to the kin of Vignesh who died while in police custody in Chennai last week. The CM made the announcement after opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami brought a special calling attention motion in the Assembly over the death, and demanded Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family and government job to one of his kin.

Palaniswami also urged the government to transfer the case to the CBI and initiate legal action against the police personnel involved. Responding to the demand, Stalin said Vignesh and his companion Suresh were brought to police station on April 18 night after a police team found ganja and liquor bottles in their vehicle during a routine vehicle check in Kellys area.

Police found that there were 11 cases, including murder and attempt to murder, pending against Suresh and two cases against Vignesh. After Vignesh started vomiting post breakfast on April 19, police took him to a nearby private hospital and later to Kilpauk GH where the doctors declared him brought dead. Following this, a case of suspicious death was registered and a probe is being conducted by a magistrate.

SI Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj and home guard Deepak attached to the secretariat colony police station were suspended, and the case was transferred the CB-CID. The government will also bear the expense for providing high-class treatment to Suresh, the Chief Minister told the House.